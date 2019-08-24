Happy Saturday!

Mostly sunny with breezy winds today.  Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid-upper 70s, afternoon highs in the mid 80s. 

Quiet weather and sunshine continues through Sunday with highs in the mid-upper 80s. 

Our next front will arrive late tonight. No rain is expected with this system except for some mountain showers. 

High pressure and sunshine moves through Sunday-early next week with highs in the mid-upper 80s. 

The warming trend continues with highs climbing into the low-mid 90s by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

