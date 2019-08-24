Happy Saturday!
Mostly sunny with breezy winds today. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid-upper 70s, afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
Quiet weather and sunshine continues through Sunday with highs in the mid-upper 80s.
Our next front will arrive late tonight. No rain is expected with this system except for some mountain showers.
High pressure and sunshine moves through Sunday-early next week with highs in the mid-upper 80s.
The warming trend continues with highs climbing into the low-mid 90s by next Tuesday and Wednesday.