Partly cloudy today with a few scattered showers and becoming breezy this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid 40s-low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s.
An upper-level low sitting off the coast will send several disturbances into the Pacific Northwest. This will keep a chance for scattered showers and breezy winds in our region through Thursday. Temperatures will remain several degrees above average with highs in the low-mid 50s. Snow levels will remain between 3-4,000 ft. and pass accumulation should be around 3-6". High pressure builds into the region Friday-Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s-low 50s with lows in the 20s-30s.
Increasing clouds Sunday with a slight chance for a few stray showers. A strong system arrives early next week with a better chance for rain and wind. Highs in the upper 40s-Mid 50s.