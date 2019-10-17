Partly sunny this morning and becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon/evening with a slight chance for a few stray showers until 11 pm. Increasing winds today with gusts between 20-30 mph. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, upper 50s-low 60s bynoon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
The active weather across the Pacific Northwest will continue through early next week with weather systems arriving every 24-36 hours in a strong zonal flow. This will provide us with varying chances of rain showers today through Friday with breezy winds, highs in the low-mid 60s and low in the upper 30s-mid 40s. A strong front arrives Friday night-Saturday with a good chance for rain and gusty winds, highs near 60.
Snow levels today are around 7,000 ft, falling to near 5,000 ft tonight and 3,500-4,000 ft by Saturday night (at this time snow showers should be tapering off). Snow accumulation is possible for the highest mountain passes through Saturday night. Right now it looks like the Cascades could see 6-12" and the Blues 3-6". Snow level climb to 8,000 ft early next week.
Showers and breezy winds continue early next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s-40s.