Happy Valentine's Day!  Breezy (gusts 20-30 mph) and mild today with increasing clouds this evening.  Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, upper 40s-low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.  Models are showing a weak disturbance moving across the region overnight.  This could give us a little rain/snow mix between midnight and 5 AM Saturday.
 
A stronger front arrives Saturday-Sunday morning with rain showers in the lowlands and heavy snow in the Cascades and Blues.  Highs drop into the 40s-low 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.
 
Winter Storm Watch - Mountains... Tonight-Sunday
  • Cascade Passes: 10-18" (Locally 2 ft.)
  • Blues: 8-18" above 3,000 ft
A few leftover showers are possible Sunday, otherwise mainly dry and windy with gusts 30-45 mph, highs in the low 50s.
 
Ridging returns next Week with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.

