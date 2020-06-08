Mostly sunny and breezy today with increasing clouds this evening. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
A warm front will lift north through the Pacific Northwest bringing rain to the region after 4 am Tuesday. This will chance to scattered showers by midday as a cold front quickly follows the warm front. Cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s-low 70s. Temperatures rebound Wednesday into the 80s and mainly dry except for a few mountain showers.
The weather pattern becomes active Thursday through this weekend. Stray showers and thunderstorms return Thursday with the best chances in the Blues and Cascades. Models are showing a stronger system for Friday with good instability and shear. This could produce some strong to severe t-storms by Friday afternoon and evening. These storms could produce some damaging wind and heavy downpours... Stay Tuned! Highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
Left over showers, breezy and cooler Saturday with highs in the 60s-low 70s. Sunday could bring some wrap around showers as far west as the Tri-Cities as the upper level low pushes into Montana. Highs in the low-mid 70s.