Partly cloudy, breezy and a few stray showers, mainly in the morning. Snow showers in the mountains today will provide the passes with accumulations of 2-10". Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, upper 40s-low 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s.
High pressure builds into the region Friday-Saturday with sunshine and highs in the mid 40s-low 50s with lows in the 20s-30s. Increasing clouds Sunday as the next system approaches the Coast. It should cross the Cascades Sunday night-early Monday morning with a chance for a little rain/snow mix, especially in the Yakima/Kittitas Valley. At this time, I do not expect any accumulation . A stronger system arrives late Tuesday with better chance for rain, wind and moderate mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s-Mid 50s. Drier, but breezy next Wednesday with highs near 50.