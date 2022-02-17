Today... Partly to mostly sunny today with a slight chance for a stray sprinkle between 10-11 AM. Breezy and warm this afternoon with gusts 20-25 mph. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-near 60.
Friday... High pressure moves inland resulting in lots of sunshine, light winds and another warm afternoon with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.
Weekend... Increasing clouds and wind (gusts 20-25 mph) Saturday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front, highs in the mid-upper 50s. This front will have significant moisture as it moves into the Cascades and with the snow levels falling below 3,000 ft there's a good chance for heavy mountain snow. The snow will start in the Cascades late Saturday afternoon and overnight in the Blues. We should see the mountain snow tapering off by Sunday night. Most of eastern Washington will be rain shadowed Sunday as the pushes across the region. However, we will still have a slight chance for a few scattered showers and breezy winds. Cooler Sunday with highs falling into the upper 40s-low 50s and lows in the 20s-low 30s.
Mountain Snow... Saturday PM-Sunday Night
- Cascades: 10-18"
- Blues: 4-8"
Next Week... The front will be just to our south by Monday morning and models continue to hint at some leftover moisture and a chance for a little rain/snow mix in the morning - No Accumulation. Temperatures drop into the low-mid 40s with gusty winds and lows in the 20s. We get a blast of colder Canadian air on Tuesday with afternoon highs in the mid-upper 30s. Clear skies Tuesday night will allow overnight lows to drop into the teens-low 20s by Wednesday morning. Brief high pressure will bring us sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s-low 40s.