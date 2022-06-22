Clear and breezy/windy tonight 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph for the Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley and windy in the Kittitas Valley 20-25 and gusts up to 40 mph. Low temperatures tonight in the low to mid and upper 50s.
A weak cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures on Thursday and Friday in the mid to upper 80s.
Warm air moves north this weekend from California which will cause our daytime highs on Saturday to reach the low to mid 90s and ever hotter on Sunday & Monday with temperatures in or close to triple digits.
Another dry front arrives Tuesday with gusty winds and cooler temperatures dropping in the low to mid 90s.
