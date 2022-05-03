Partly cloudy and breezy winds 15-20 mph for the Columba Basin and Yakim a Valley, stronger winds in the Kittitas Valley 20-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Overnight lows in the 40s.
Warm Wednesday, mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
More active weather this week 2 more systems approach Thursday with scattered showers breezy winds and cooler temperatures dropping back into the 60s with lows in the 40s. Friday more rain and gusty winds 35-45 mph.
Saturday & Sunday should be dry and windy. Saturday winds 25-35 mph. Sunday funday nice with mostly sunny skies light winds and highs in the mid 60s.
