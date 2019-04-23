Good Morning,
Mostly cloudy this morning becoming partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. Winds will be breezy/windy today with gusts 20-30 mph. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, upper 60s-low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 70s-near 80.
A weak disturbance is moving over a flat ridge in strong westerly flow. This will keep some clouds around this morning and give the mountains a slight chance for a few showers. The lowlands should remain dry. A tight surface gradient and strong winds aloft mixing down will keep us on the breez to windy side today. Upper level ridge will keep us nice Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low-mid 70s.
A "dry" cold front will swing through Friday with some clouds and breezy conditions. Showers will be confined to the mountains. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Cooler and breezy for Saturday behind the front with highs falling into the mid-upper 60s. Mostly sunny Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Monty