Partly cloudy, breezy with gusts 25 mph and a slight chance for a stray shower/sprinkle. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
An upper level low sitting off the coast of WA and OR will move onshore tomorrow with a few scattered showers and slight chance for a stray afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s-low 70s. Weak ridging Friday will provide us with partly/mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-mid 70s.
Our unsettled weather (showers/t-storms) returns Saturday afternoon as another upper level low develops off the coast, highs in the low-mid 70s. Scattered showers and stray storms continue Sunday and again Monday afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Partly sunny and warmer next Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 70s.