Partly cloudy, breezy with gusts 25 mph and a slight chance for a stray shower/sprinkle. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
 
An upper level low sitting off the coast of WA and OR will move onshore tomorrow with a few scattered showers and slight chance for a stray afternoon thunderstorm.   Highs in the mid 60s-low 70s.  Weak ridging Friday will provide us with partly/mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-mid 70s.
 
Our unsettled weather (showers/t-storms) returns Saturday afternoon as another upper level low develops off the coast, highs in the low-mid 70s.  Scattered showers and stray storms continue Sunday and again Monday afternoon.  Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.  Partly sunny and warmer next Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 70s.

