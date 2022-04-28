Tonight, a weak system moves through bringing breezy to gusty winds and a chance of scattered showers between 3 pm-11 pm for the Kittitas/Yakima valleys and Columbia Basin. Rain will continue overnight in the Foothills. Lows in the 30s and 40s.
Friday looks to be mostly sunny, with a break between systems with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s and 40s. The next system will arrive overnight from Friday into Saturday morning.
Weekend: Saturday a chance of showers through the region 50-70% at this time. Sunday funday mostly sunny and a little warmer in the mid-60s for Yakima and upper-60s near 70 for Tri-Cities.
Cool windy and wet on Monday highs in the low 60s, warmer weather on the way Tuesday & Wednesday in the upper 60s and low 70s
Tuesday and Wednesday look really nice with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s!
