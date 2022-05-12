Breezy winds, cool temperatures chance of rain or thunderstorms overnight. A cold front is pushing into the region and a freeze warning has been issued for the Yakima Valley 2 AM –9 AM Friday temperatures are expected to drop to the lower to mid-30s which could cause crop damage to sensitive crops. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Instability is causing a chance of isolated thunderstorms mainly near the foothills of the Blues/ Walla Walla, if this does occur, we could see strong damaging winds, small hail, and heavy downpours.
Friday Increasing clouds with a few sun breaks highs in the 50s and 60s. More showers are possible overnight on Friday into the first part of the day on Saturday and warmer temperatures Saturday and Sunday in the upper 60s and 70s.
Partly sunny and breezy at times early next week with highs in the mid 60s-low 70s and lows in the 30s-40s. A weak disturbance could bring a few showers to the mountains by next Wednesday.
