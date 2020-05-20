Good evening! Busy weather day out there today. We've seen everything from heavy rain, to gusty winds, and now flooding. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s tonight.
Flood Warning in effect tonight-until 8 AM Thursday
- Parts of Southeastern Washington and Northeast Oregon
- Rivers, Creeks and Streams on the rise
- Need to watch - Umatilla River, Walla Walla River and Mill Creek
- NOT expecting a repeat of February's devastating Floods
- 1-2'' of additional rain tonight
Winds increasing tonight with gusts 30-40 mph for most areas. Tree limb damage and power outages will be possible.
The low pressure system that brought us a lot of rain earlier now moving off east, as a cold front moves in. The front will pushes in cooler air and a slight chance for a few showers Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.
High pressure and warmer temperatures this weekend with highs in the low-mid 70s. Just in time for Memorial Day weekend!