Mostly cloudy tonight with stray showers and gusty winds. Scattered showers passing through the Tri-Cities from around 8 PM – midnight. Overnight lows range from the low 40’s in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and upper 40’s for the Tri-Cities. Winds 10-15 MPH and gusts up to 20 MPH for the Yakima Valley & Columbia Basin. The strongest wind impacts will be in the Kittitas Valley, Wenatchee and Moses Lake with winds gusting 30-40 MPH. A cold front passing through tonight will bring cooler temperatures tomorrow in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Get ready for a gorgeous fall weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures gradually increasing into the low to mid 70’s.
Breezy Winds and Stray Showers Tonight...Sunny and Cooler Friday
