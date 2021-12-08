Clear to partly cloudy skies tonight and breezy winds 10-15 mph with gusts 20+ mph overnight lows 20’s and 30’s. Tomorrow mostly to partly sunny and breezy winds 10-15 mph and gust 20+ mph high temps in the low to mid 40’s. More sunshine and breezy winds for Friday 5-15 mph and highs in the mid to upper 40’s. The mountains are set to receive more snow showers Blues (5-8") and Cascades (8-16")
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...
* WHAT...Heavy snow continued above 2000 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of 8 to 16 inches.
* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties,
including Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A persistent convergence zone will continue
to impact the area between and including Stevens and Snoqualmie
Pass. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour remain possible
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.
* WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.