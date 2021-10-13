Partly cloudy and breezy tonight winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph overnight lows in the mid to upper 30’s. Tomorrow is partly sunny with a slight chance of a stray early morning shower and breezy to gusty winds in the Columbia Basin 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph and daytime highs in the low to mid 60’s. A high-pressure warming trend returns Thursday afternoon with temperatures climbing into mid 60’s to 70 degrees by Saturday. Another front arrives Sunday bringing scattered showers and gusty winds 35-45 mph and cooler temperatures in the low 60’s.
Breezy Winds Tonight and A Brief Warming Trend Tomorrow
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.