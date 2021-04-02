Toppenish, WA - Just a few days before Easter the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC) was tasked with giving out 800 Easter eggs.
The white house once again cancelled their annual egg roll but they didn't want the presidential eggs to go to waste. They chose 20 clinics enrolled in the Community Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program to distribute the eggs to their community partners.
The Community Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program is aimed at vaccinating populations most affected by the virus.
YVFWC decided to start distributing the eggs by giving them to local kids in an after school program they sponsor called 21st Century. This program is meant to keep kids off the streets and give them a safe environment to hang out in.
Communications Coordinator for YVFWC Amber Betts said receiving these eggs helped bring some happiness during this hard time.
"In a really tough year, what a bright spot to then receive an egg right before Easter signed by the president himself and the poochies and his wife," Betts said.
The kids got to choose between an egg signed by President Joe Biden and the first lady or an egg signed by the presidential dogs. Most kids chose the egg signed by the dogs.
Fifth grader Violet Shirley said she chose the egg signed by dog because she loves dogs and she plans to display it either in her room or on her desk.
"[Getting the egg] felt pretty great because normally people don't do this," Shirley said.
While 240 eggs were given to the after school program, the clinic also gave some eggs to the Salvation Army, Rod's House and some school districts. Betts wasn't able to tell me how many eggs went to each place, but she said no eggs would be left over.
If you'd like to buy your own egg signed by the president or his dogs you can find them on the white house website.
If you would like to make an appointment to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic you can email yakvax@yvfwc.org for the Yakima location or toppcovidvaccines@yvfwc.org for the Toppenish location. Be sure sure to include your name, zip code and phone number.