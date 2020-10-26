Good Monday Morning! A chilly start to the day. We saw temperatures this morning in the low 20s. Even a few snow flurries moved into the forecast area!
As we head into the afternoon clouds will start to clear. Temperatures today in the low 40s. Tonight we'll see below-freezing temperatures again so turn up your heaters!
Cold air sticks around with us Tuesday as well. We could see those 20-30º temperatures again in the morning.
High pressure will start to dominate the area and warm-ups up a little more this week. Temperatures will moderate back closer to normal (mid-50's) by midweek Wednesday and Thursday. Warming up to the 60s Friday, just in time for Halloween weekend!