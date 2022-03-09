Clear and COLD tonight. We have cold air sliding down from Canada which will bring overnight temps into the teens and 20s and single digits in the upper elevations. High pressure is back and we will begin to warm up gradually into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s Thursday, 50s Friday and 60s this weekend. Another front moves into the region late Saturday into Sunday with increasing clouds and a slight chance of rain in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains. A stronger system will arrive on Monday producing mountain snow and lowland rain which could linger into Tuesday.
Brrr Cold Tonight...Warmer Weather On The Way
