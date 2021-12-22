Kids may wonder what Santa is up to in the days leading up to his big journey. Madeline and Monty checked in with the big guy himself and Mrs. Claus to find out how it's going at the North Pole.
Watch as Santa checks his list twice to decide where Madeline and Monty stand on the Naughty-Or-Nice meter.
To track Santa's journey to your house on Christmas Eve, check out the 2021 NORAD Santa Tracker. Families can download the NORAD app for Apple or Google Play devices to see where his sleigh is at any given time, or call 1-877-HI-NORAD.