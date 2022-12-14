RICHLAND, Wash -
Christmas is just around the corner and many people still have some shopping to do.
Heather Spink and Dominic Esser join Wake Up Nonstop Local to talk about the Christmas shopping event they have going on this Saturday at their clothing consignment store called "New 2 U Kids."
The event features deals and discounts on clothes, toys and more. Many items will be half off and for every purchase, you'll get 1 book and a secret gift!
Also, Santa and his elves will be joining in on this event and you can meet the jolly crew from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
This event will be at 1382 Jadwin Avenue, which is located in the Uptown Shopping Center.
Drop on by and get some of your list crossed off!
