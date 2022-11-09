Kennewick, WA -
With holidays here and winter right around the corner, the question on a lot of families minds is how can I feed my family? Yadira Galvan, the Executive Director of the Family Resource Center of the Tri-Cities sits down with Wake Up Nonstop Local to talk about what they're doing to help out those that are struggling.
FRC of the Tri-Cities has several programs in place, including a backpack program that gives kids a backpack for school as well as clothes. They also have a food bank and are currently taking food donations at the 3 Chicks Gift Shop & Boutique from Friday-Saturday 12-5 p.m. Below is the list of the food items that are needed.
Galvan, a mom of three kids with special needs, struggled to find resources in her hometown of Kennewick, which is why she started this resource center for others that are low-income households and those with disabilities.
For more information on events and how you can donate, visit frcwa.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.