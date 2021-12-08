YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Valley Museum is lighting up the holiday season with the return of the Holiday Lights Extravaganza!
Families are invited to come out to the museum and support 20 local charities, which have each decorated museum galleries with unique holiday trees and light displays. Visitors can "vote" for the charity of their choice by donating a portion of their entry fee in the form of tickets.
Listen as Susan Duffin, Director of Development and Board Relations for the Yakima Valley Museum, shares more about the holiday event.
The Holiday Lights Extravaganza is Dec. 7-18th from 10am-6pm.
The Yakima Valley Museum is located at 2105 Tieton Drive.