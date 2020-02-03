KENNEWICK, WA - Learning to read is essential for children to have a successful future. Parents and caregivers play a vital role in helping their kids learn to read early and well.
Elizabeth Barnes, Executive Director of the Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia, says it's beneficial for children to read at least 20 minutes every day. In the video above, Barnes shares her tips for parents and caregivers.
How to get your child to read 20 minutes a day:
- Set aside time for reading every day
- Let your child choose the book
- Use reading time as an opportunity for bonding
For more information, call the Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia at 509-222-READ (7323) or email info@read20minutes.com. You can also visit their website.