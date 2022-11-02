Richland, WA -
Chaplaincy Health Care is committed to caring for people dealing with grief, loss, serious illness and crisis and they believe in helping those unable to afford it.
Chaplaincy is holding its annual fundraising breakfast next week on Tuesday Nov. 8. Th event is called "Lighting the Path"and the CEO of Chaplaincy Health Care, Laurie Jackson and the Director of Philanthropy, Tara Divers sat down with Wake Up Nonstop Local to talk about it.
The fundraising breakfast will take place at Three Rivers Convention from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. In addition to eating breakfast, you can also learn more about their services and hear from those that have experienced their care.
"We're built by the community, we're here for the community and we're so excited to share all the things we've been working on," Divers says.
In 2021, Chaplaincy helped 267 kids, teens and families through Cork's Place. Jackson says Cork's Place is a grief support program for kids and teens.
It is free to attend, but you must register online at chaplaincyhealthcare.org/lighting-the-path
