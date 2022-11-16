Building Blocks of the Future: National Education Support Professionals Day

Kennewick, WA -
It's American Education Week and Wednesday Nov. 16 is National Education Support Professionals Day.
Toni Neidhold, the human resources director of the Kennewick School District sat down with Wake Up Nonstop Local to talk about the importance of it.
"I think that everybody that works in education plays a part in impacting a student's life," Neidhold says.
Today we honor all the professionals that play a role in a student's like the janitor, nutrition staff, classroom aides, bus driver, etc.
