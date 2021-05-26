Students across the community are counting down the days to summer. After a challenging year, it is important for them to check in with their teachers before summer break.
Superintendent of the Yakima School District, Trevor Greene, came up with 3 questions students can ask their teachers in elementary, middle, and high school.
Elementary School:
- What can I do over the summer to improve my reading, writing, and math skills?
- Where can I go to find support and resources?
- What are some fun, project-based learning activities I can do using items we have around-the-house?
Middle School:
- Who should I call or where should I go if I feel lonely or depressed this summer?
- Based on what you know about my learning, what areas should I work on over the summer to prepare for next year?
- When and how can I start planning for high school?
High School:
- Who should I call or where should I go if I feel lonely or depressed this summer?
- How can I earn high school credits over the summer to catch up or get ahead for next year?
- Knowing what you know about me, what are some books I should read over the summer?