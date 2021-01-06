TRI-CITIES, WA - We're honoring the life and service of a well-respected man in the Tri-Cities community.
Ed Allen, an active member of the Columbia Center Rotary and former Kennewick Man of the Year, passed away on Dec. 30th. Although he is no longer with us, many will remember his positive impact on local youth and contagious sense of humor.
Randy Way, Executive Director of Sylvan Learning of the Tri-Cities, was a close friend of Ed's. In the video above, he shares his friend's parting advice for students and families.