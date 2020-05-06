TRI-CITIES, WA - Students have been learning from home for nearly two months now, but many working parents are still trying to juggle their career with teaching their kids.
Kahryn Campbell, local mother and Proprietor of Analare Wines in Benton City, is currently navigating these challenges in her home life. Listen as she shares her authentic advice for other working parents.
Here are her recommendations for parents trying to do it all:
- Prioritize your mental and physical health
- Ask for help if you need it
- Stay positive and keep a sense of humor