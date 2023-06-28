TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Big Bro Joe Foundation offers young men a role model, inspiration and motivation. Founder of Big Bro Joe, Joe Thornton, started the foundation in 2017.
"Big Bro Joe really started to cater to the little bro versions of myself," says Thornton. "I grew up in a single parent household and I needed a lot more adult male influence."
Thornton says the goal is to teach them how to be leaders and hold themselves accountable.
"As young men, we question ourselves a lot," says Thornton. "Having that male adult influence to help encourage and motivate them will help them in their future in becoming better productive citizens."
A part of the program is keeping the lil bros looking presentable, which is why Thornton says they offer monthly haircuts.
"Getting these haircuts for these young men help their confidence," says Thornton. "It makes them feel really good inside."
Thornton says the Big Bro Foundation has several fundraising events in the future to look forward to.
