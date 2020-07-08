TRI-CITIES, WA - While most in-person summer camps are cancelled this year, that doesn't mean they can't happen online! This summer, kids can participate in a "Virtual Club" hosted by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.
In the above video, Josh Peterson, Director of the Music & Arts Center, explains how kids can take part in a variety of online activities through a virtual video experience.
The Boys and Girls Clubs have created more than 70 videos to teach kids a range of new skills, from crafting to breakdancing. New videos are released every weekday on YouTube and shared to the organization's social media pages. Each week, one video is featured as a Weekly Challenge for kids to try at home.
The Virtual Club also features a Live! show on Facebook every Monday-Thursday at 1 p.m. Peterson says they incorporate live guests, premiere videos, make Club and community announcements, and more.
All club content is free and available to anyone at any time. Peterson says there is no need to sign-up or register to participate.
To learn more about the Virtual Club or to view their interactive videos, visit the Virtual Club website, YouTube channel, Facebook, or Instagram.