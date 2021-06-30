PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco is encouraging the community to come out and enjoy a free Family Bike Ride on 4th of July weekend.

The event kicks off the City's Grand Old 4th of July Celebration on Saturday, July 3rd from 8-10 a.m. at Riverview Park. Families can choose to bike distances between two to seven miles for the chance to win prizes.

The Family Bike Ride is now free to enter. Families can register online until Friday, July 2nd.

Family Bike Ride Flyer

