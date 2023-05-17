PASCO, Wash. - Kaiya Bates, a senior at Chiawana High School, brings home a international award from DECA's International Career Development Conference.
Bates and her team traveled to Orlando, Florida for the conference. She competed with over 150 students in the Project Management Community Awareness category and won first place. Bates shared her mental health story and her creation of C.A.L.M Kits for elementary schools in the area.
Bates says she dealt with selective mutism for seven years, which is a severe anxiety disorder where someone has a hard time talking to anyone else that isn't a family member.
These regulation kits are meant to help students who feel anxious and need to refocus. The C.A.L.M Kits contain a timer, breathing spheres, fidget toys and other things to keep kids focused.
"I wanted to give everyone a equal opportunity to be able to learn healthy coping strategies like when I was younger," says Bates.
She was able to raise $23,000 to make over 600 regulation kits. Bates says $10,000 of those funds came from Kadlec Regional Medical Center and another $3,000 from Providence Health.
All 600 of those kits were distributed to the 17 elementary schools in the Pasco School District.
Other Chiawana students who earned gold standard school-based recognition include:
