The pandemic has widened the learning gap. K-8 students are experiencing the "COVID slide," with school disruptions negatively impacting student achievement.
According to 5.3 million nationwide measures of academic growth called STAR assessments, students in 2020 have lower rates of achievement in math and reading.
Randy Way, Executive Director of Sylvan Learning of the Tri-Cities, says now is the time to take action to reverse course.
He shared his advice for parents:
- If something isn't working, find an alternative
- Think of fun/different ways to help your kids understand lesson content
- Show that you are not giving up…ever!
Randy says the community can also help reverse course in education. Community members can:
- Support the Children's Reading Foundation, Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, ARC, Good Will, and other youth organizations
- Contribute to PTAs in lower income schools
- Check on your neighbors: read and play math games with their kids