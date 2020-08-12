TRI-CITIES, WA - Now that many schools in our region have announced a virtual start to the school year, one thing parents can do to help their kids prepare for online learning is set up a "virtual learning space" at home.
Listen as Erika Popejoy, Michaels' VP of Trend/Design/Product Development and Packaging, shares her ideas to set up a virtual learning space for younger students.
Popejoy says, "Students, especially those in primary grades, do best when clear expectations are set, which is why most classrooms have stations or centers for each activity." She says parents can recreate these areas at home using a few products and some creativity.
In the video above, Popejoy highlights the benefits of setting up a space for virtual learning, and some of the latest trends parents may want to have around the house.