All month long, Wake Up Northwest is exploring extracurriculars to help students discover their interests.
Deidre Holmberg, Founder and Lead Consultant of STEMCore Consulting, explains what students can learning from coding.
All month long, Wake Up Northwest is exploring extracurriculars to help students discover their interests.
Deidre Holmberg, Founder and Lead Consultant of STEMCore Consulting, explains what students can learning from coding.
Wake Up NW Anchor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Kennewick
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.