TRI-CITIES, Wash. - After Covid, Jessey Bement and her friend Jessica were looking for a way to provide a creative experience for people in the Tri-Cities.
That's when they started Fireflight Studios offering step-by-step paint classes for all levels.
"We just enjoy helping people get out of their comfort zone and try something new in a nice, safe and creative environment," says Bement.
Fireflight Studios provides all the materials, setup and cleanup so painters just have to worry about showing up.
Bement says everyone who leaves the class is happy and proud of their work.
"As long as you're happy to hang it up in your guest bathroom you're good!"
