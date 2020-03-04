TRI-CITIES, WA - Flash cards are an effective study strategy for students. Practicing them efficiently can help students master their subjects in less than 10 minutes a day.
Watch as Randy Way, Executive Director of Sylvan of Kennewick and Richland, shows Madeline a productive method for practicing flash cards.
Way recommends:
- Less time, more frequency - students should practice flash cards 6-8 times throughout the day, spending just 60 seconds each time on only 20 cards.
- Correct mistakes quickly and move on
- Reach absolute automaticity - repetition helps students come up with the answer automatically, almost without thought