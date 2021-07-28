School is likely the last thing on kids' minds right now, but it is never too early to brush up on their learning. A fun way to do that is through educational apps on their smart phones or tablets.
Randy Way, Executive Director of Sylvan Learning of the Tri-Cities, shares some of the many fun apps students can download to keep learning throughout the summer.
The following apps are free to install, but may include some in-app purchases:
- ABC Mouse
- Epic!
- Quick Math & Quick Math Jr.
- Quizlet
Randy also recommends these low-cost learning apps:
- Number Run
- Stack the Countries
- Stack the States