School is likely the last thing on kids' minds right now, but it is never too early to brush up on their learning. A fun way to do that is through educational apps on their smart phones or tablets.

Randy Way, Executive Director of Sylvan Learning of the Tri-Cities, shares some of the many fun apps students can download to keep learning throughout the summer.

The following apps are free to install, but may include some in-app purchases:

  • ABC Mouse
  • Epic!
  • Quick Math & Quick Math Jr.
  • Quizlet

Randy also recommends these low-cost learning apps:

  • Number Run
  • Stack the Countries
  • Stack the States

