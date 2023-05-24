YAKIMA, Wash. - Dr. Yami Cazorla-Lancaster is a pediatrician and lifestyle medicine physician who owns Nourish Wellness practice in Yakima.
Dr. Yami says with summer right around the corner, a common concern with parents is the best way to keep their kids eating healthy and on a routine.
Flexible schedule
"I think the most important concept that I want parents to remember is to maintain a flexible schedule," says Dr. Yami. "You don't want your day to become an all day grazing session."
She recommends a similar routine to the regular school schedule. Even if there is a snack time between each meal it is important those snacks are around the same time each day.
"It doesn't have to be super regimented," says Dr. Yami. "If your child is asking to eat outside that eating time then just try to redirect."
Dr. Yami says suggesting things like playing outside or coloring may be ideas to distract kids for 30 minutes to an hour until it is time to eat. This way they know what to expect, just like when they are in school.
Divide responsibility
"As a physician I'm not expecting children to eat everything that they're given."
Dr. Yami says it is the job of the parent to make sure they are offering foods like fruits and vegetables. After that, it's the kids decision to eat it or not.
"You're in charge of what and when they're in charge of it and how much," says Dr. Yami.
Out of sight out of mind
"If we see those foods we're going to want to eat them."
Dr. Yami suggests keeping snack foods away from where everyone has to look at it all the time. She says somewhere where they are not easily accessible like a high shelf or off the counter. Dr. Yami reminds that little kids aren't in charge of when they eat.
More about Dr. Yami
Dr. Yami founded VeggieFitKids.com where she provides information on plant based diets for children. She also wrote a book “A Parent’s Guide to Intuitive Eating: How to Raise Kids Who Love to Eat Healthy"
