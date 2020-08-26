TRI-CITIES, WA - Change is inevitable at the start of the new school year, and all that uncertainty could take a toll on kids' mental health.
Listen as Dr. Scott Grewe from Sageview Youth Psychology shares how parents can help children cope with symptoms of anxiety and depression.
Dr. Grewe says signs of anxiety and depression in kids may include any of the following:
- Separation anxiety
- Social/performance anxiety
- Fears/Phobias
- Somatic issues: i.e. sleep difficulties, changes in eating habits, isolation, feelings of hopelessness/worthlessnes, difficulty concentrating
According to Dr. Grewe, parents can help kids cope with these feelings by encouraging:
- Exercise
- Healthy eating habits
- Regular sleep patterns
When it comes to tackling the challenges of the unprecedented school year, Dr. Grewe recommends the following strategies for parents to implement at home:
- Establish structure and routine
- Provide opportunities for safe social activity
- Practice self-care and forgiveness
- Determine your priorities
- Maintain your sense of humor!