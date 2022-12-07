KENNEWICK, Wash -
With the homeless population growing and the holiday season here, it has many people wondering how homeless children celebrate Christmas.
Dr. Heather Shindehite with "My Friends Place" sits down with Wake Up Nonstop Local to talk about what they're doing to ensure their youth feel the Christmas spirit.
The organization offers a sanctuary and resources for any youth up to 21 years old. Dr. Shindehite says Christmas is huge at "My Friends Place" and that they have a holiday party for the youth.
Those interested in helping homeless children can donate items or volunteer their time. Here is a Christmas wish list for the teens and shelter, according to their Facebook page.
