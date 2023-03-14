KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Saddle up for the 9th Annual Honky Tonk Hoedown! This fundraiser/benefit is this Friday March 17 at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
This fundraiser benefits Rascal Rodeo, a nonprofit organization in the Pacific Northwest aimed to help those with physical and developmental disabilities be cowboys and cowgirls. This organization is for all ages and all sorts of disabilities.
Ann-Erica Whitemarsh, the founder and executive director of Rascal Rodeo sat down with Wake Up Nonstop Local to talk about the organization and the event.
Whitemarsh says there will be activities for everyone, including a silent and live auction, games and prizes.
