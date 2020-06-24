TRI-CITIES, WA - With STEM camps closed for the summer, parents may wonder how to keep kids engaged. From virtual tours to educational toys, there are a variety of STEM-related learning opportunities for children of all ages.
Deidre Holmberg, Founder of STEMCore Consulting, recommends the following ways to practice at-home, summer STEM engagement:
- Check out any of the following websites for digital learning, museum visits, and other interactive experiences:
- Play with educational toys and games such as:
- LEGO products including MindStorms
- Kites
- Bee Bot
- Sphero Mini
- STEM Profession Dress Up Center (safety goggles, lab coats, doctor kit, etc.)
- IKEA Lustigt
- Gravitrax
- MagnaTiles
- List of board games
- K'NEX Education kits
- Snap Circuits
- All The Bells and Whistles-Electronic Playground
- Old-school cardboard and tape for engineering challenges
- Cross train your family members by teaching them a new skill! Parents can teach kids how to change a tire, program the sprinklers, cook from scratch, etc. Kids, for example, can teach parents non-standard algorithms for 3rd grade math.
- Discuss STEM bioethical dilemmas - This gives students the opportunity to express their opinion. Holmberg says students usually tend to be interested in environmental issues.
- Go on virtual field trips via drone to national parks, wild places far away, natural history museums, etc.
Holmberg is hosting a free Zoom call to teach families how to engage in hands-on, minds-on engineering challenges this summer. Anyone interested can access the free session on July 1 at 5 p.m. at the following web address: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9126931612