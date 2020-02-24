TRI-CITIES, WA - Knowing the signs of learning disabilities in children can lead to early detection.
In the video above, Dr. Scott D. Grewe, Pediatric Neuropsychologist with Sageview Youth Psychology, outlines what parents should watch for in their child.
According to Dr. Grewe, some red flags include:
- Family history of learning disability
- Lagging behind or struggling in school
- Not making yearly progress
- Late development: i.e. language or pronunciation issues
If parents suspect their child has a learning disability, Dr. Grewe recommends taking the following steps:
- Contact your child's school district - speak with their teachers/administrators, request learning evaluation
- Reach out to your family doctor or pediatrician - discuss an action plan to help your child
- Consider contacting a speech pathologist or private psychologist for additional help
Other resources on this topic can be found on the Sageview Youth Psychology website.