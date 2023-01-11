RICHLAND, Wash. -
It's National Human Trafficking Awareness month and Jan. 11 is national human trafficking awareness day.
The U.S. Dept. of State estimates that about 24.9 million people are trafficked worldwide at any given time.
Now, the U.S. recognizes types of human trafficking: there is forced labor and there's sex trafficking. When a person younger than 18 is used to do a sex act, it is considered a crime regardless of whether they were forced or coerced.
Samantha Yates, the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Unit Lead for the Support Advocacy and Resource Center (SARC) in Richland, sat down with Wake Up Nonstop Local to bring awareness to this issue.
SARC provides support for victims that have gone through a traumatic experience.
Yates touches on the warning signs of people being trafficked. Some signs include bruising and rope burns.
SARC is hosting an event to shine the light on human trafficking, with a local panel of experts to answer any questions someone might have. It's at Columbia Basin College's Gjerde Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m on Jan. 19.
