BURBANK, WA - From the flight of the snow geese to bald eagles and more, McNary National Wildlife Refuge is known for unforgettable sights this time of year.
Watch as Visitor Services Manager, Lamont Glass, shows what families can learn about nature out at the refuge.
Glass shared a list of what can be seen there from January to March.
January-February:
- Wintering Waterfowl
- Tundra and trumpeter swans
- Snow geese by the thousands
- Bald eagles
- Rare: river otter
March:
- Sandhill cranes, American white pelicans
- Canada goose and great-horned owl begin nesting
McNary National Wildlife Refuge is located at 64 Maple Street in Burbank.
More information about the refuge and hours of operation can be found here.