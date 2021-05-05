TRI-CITIES, WA - In honor of National Bike Month, local organizations challenge you to grab a helmet and Bike the TRI. Families are invited to take on the 2021 Bike Month Challenge by exploring available bike routes across the Tri-Cities.
Bike Tri-Cities has teamed up with Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop, Ben Franklin Transit and the Benton-Franklin Council of Governments to prepare five family bike rides on paths throughout Kennewick, Richland and Pasco.
Families will complete self-guided rides each week throughout the month of May. Challengers can log their rides using Ben Franklin Transit's Ridepro program for the chance to win prizes. Top prizes include $100 gift cards to local bicycle shops. To qualify, participants need to log rides for at least 25 days in May.
Those who take on the challenge are encouraged to post pictures on the Bike Tri-Cities Facebook page using the hashtag "#bikethetri."
Registration is free and open to the public until Monday, May 31st. To sign up and learn more about the challenge, visit the Bike Tri-Cities website.
Wheelhouse Bike Community wants to help families get rolling with a free, pop-up bike repair clinic in Richland. They are offering free safety inspections and basic bike repairs at Jefferson Elementary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8th. While it is free of charge, donations will be accepted to help with the cost of replacement parts.