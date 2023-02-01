WEST RICHLAND, Wash. -
Building Blocks of the Future is dedicated to building kids up for a bright future.
Jason Bond, Mike Valentine and Gus the Dog wake up with Wake Up Nonstop Local to talk about this program that takes place every Friday at the West Richland library.
This is a nationwide program called "Love on a Leash" and locally, it's at the Mid-Columbia Libraries where kids of all ages read out loud to therapy dogs.
These kids get to read in an environment with zero judgement and work on their reading skills.
There are many different dogs kids can read to. Gus has been working in this position for 2 years.
This happens every Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.